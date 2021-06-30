Rizzo said Wednesday that his tight lower back has shown improvement of late, and he hopes to rejoin the Cubs lineup "in a couple days," Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Based on his comments, Rizzo appears set to remain on the bench for a third consecutive game Wednesday against the Brewers, but the first baseman is apparently optimistic that he'll ready to go for the Cubs' weekend series with the Reds following Thursday's team off day. Rizzo hasn't appeared in a pinch-hitting capacity either of the past two days, so the Cubs would presumably prefer not to use him in Wednesday's series finale.