Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Hoping to return over weekend

Rizzo (back) is hoping to return against the Brewers over the weekend, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Rizzo has been out of the lineup since Sunday and doesn't expect to be available for the remainder of Chicago's series against the Mets, which ends Thursday. He's slated to take some swings and test out his back Wednesday, at which point a more concrete return date will come into focus. In the meantime, Ian Happ is starting at first base Wednesday.