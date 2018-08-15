Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: In cleanup spot against Brewers

Rizzo will bat fourth and man first base versus Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Manager Joe Maddon decided to switch up the order following Tuesday's loss, moving Rizzo out of the leadoff spot for the first time since July 11. Since shifting to the top of the order, Rizzo has slashed .340/.439/.563 with five home runs, 16 RBI and 14 walks to just 15 strikeouts. Javier Baez will bat atop the Cubs order for the matinee.

More News
Our Latest Stories