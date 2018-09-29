Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Knocks in two vs. St. Louis

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Rizzo delivered an RBI single to kick off the scoring in the first inning and plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. He's batting .279 with two home runs and 13 RBI through 26 games in September and hopes to carry that success over into the postseason.

