Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches 23rd homer

Rizzo went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI, two walks and three runs scored Sunday against the Phillies.

Rizzo filled the stat sheet in the series opener as he reached base four times, slugged a solo homer in the fourth inning and delivered an RBI single in the eighth to pad the lead. He'll be relied upon as a key cog in the Cubs' offense during the final month of the season while they look to maintain control of the NL Central.