Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches solo shot in win
Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the Cubs' 6-5 win over the Nationals.
After missing a few days to tend to a back injury, Rizzo returned to the lineup for all three games of the weekend. Though Rizzo went an unremarkable 2-for-12 in those contests, his lone hit Sunday provided an important insurance run in the narrow victory. The home run was Rizzo's 11th of the season, putting him well on his way to reach the 25 in the category for the sixth consecutive campaign.
