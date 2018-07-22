Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Leading off again Sunday

Rizzo is starting at first base and batting leadoff in Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals.

If it's not broken, don't fix it. Rizzo is 13-for-24 as a leadoff hitter with seven walks in the last seven games, so Cubs manager Joe Maddon is going to keep the alignment for the time being. The 28-year-old has raised his batting average 22 points during this stretch, and while batting leadoff hampers his RBI potential, it also gives him the opportunity to score more runs.