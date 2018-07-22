Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Leading off again Sunday
Rizzo is starting at first base and batting leadoff in Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals.
If it's not broken, don't fix it. Rizzo is 13-for-24 as a leadoff hitter with seven walks in the last seven games, so Cubs manager Joe Maddon is going to keep the alignment for the time being. The 28-year-old has raised his batting average 22 points during this stretch, and while batting leadoff hampers his RBI potential, it also gives him the opportunity to score more runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...