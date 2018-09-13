Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Leading off Thursday

Rizzo will bat atop the order and man first base against the Nationals on Thursday.

Manager Joe Maddon is looking to shake things up with the Cubs' offense in a little bit of a rut, as the team only managed six runs versus the Brewers during a three-game set this week. In addition, Daniel Murphy went 0-for-11 as the leadoff hitter, so Maddon will attempt to jolt him out of his mini-slump by placing the second baseman in the three-hole while Rizzo hits first.