Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Leaves camp for Florida
Rizzo left the Cubs' spring training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. and returned to his native Florida following the deadly shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which the 28-year-old attended from 2003 through 2007, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Parkland, Fla. school holds a special place for Rizzo, who previously donated $150,000 to cover the cost of lights for its baseball field. Rizzo is expected to take the next several days to be with his family and the local community before returning to Arizona next week. The time away from spring camp shouldn't delay Rizzo's preparations for the 2018 season in any significant manner. After hitting 30-plus home runs and amassing 100-plus RBI and 90-plus runs for the third straight season in 2017, Rizzo once again profiles as a dependable early-round building block in fantasy drafts.
