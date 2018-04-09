Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Likely headed to DL
Rizzo (back) is expected to be placed on the disabled list, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
If Rizzo ends up on the DL, he'll be eligible to return April 16 for the Cubs' series opener against the Cardinals, as the move would be retroactive to April 6. Although there hasn't been any indication that Rizzo's bout of back tightness is a serious injury, the club will take a cautious approach with the star first baseman. Until Rizzo is ready to return, expect Victor Caratini to occupy first base for the Cubs.
