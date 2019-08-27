Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Likely to sit again Tuesday

Rizzo (back) said that he doesn't expect to play in Tuesday's series opener against the Mets, David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago 1000 AM reports. "As of now I don't expect to play but I am going to get to the park and we are going to treat [the back injury] and see if I can feel even better," Rizzo said. "It has loosened up a lot since Saturday."

Rizzo was removed from Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Nationals with back tightness and was unavailable for the series finale a day later. The first baseman reported some improvement with his condition coming out of Monday's off day, but it sounds like he'll still need at least one more game off to recover from the back issue. The Cubs still appear to be viewing his situation as a day-to-day concern, but Rizzo's outlook could change once the training staff has a chance to re-evaluate him later Tuesday.