Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Likely to sit again Tuesday
Rizzo (back) said that he doesn't expect to play in Tuesday's series opener against the Mets, David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago 1000 AM reports. "As of now I don't expect to play but I am going to get to the park and we are going to treat [the back injury] and see if I can feel even better," Rizzo said. "It has loosened up a lot since Saturday."
Rizzo was removed from Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Nationals with back tightness and was unavailable for the series finale a day later. The first baseman reported some improvement with his condition coming out of Monday's off day, but it sounds like he'll still need at least one more game off to recover from the back issue. The Cubs still appear to be viewing his situation as a day-to-day concern, but Rizzo's outlook could change once the training staff has a chance to re-evaluate him later Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...