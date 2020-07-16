Rizzo (back) stood in against live pitching Thursday but didn't take any full swings, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rizzo saw 17 pitches during Thursday's limited BP session, bunting six while simply tracking the remaining pitches. The first baseman also did some light jogging around the bases but remains limited as he battles back spasms stemming from rib head inflammation on his left side. Rizzo remains day-to-day. If he's forced to miss any time to begin the season, Victor Caratini or Kris Bryant could fill in at first-base, with David Bote likely seeing time at the hot corner should Bryant make the move.