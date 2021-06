Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 triumph over the Padres.

Rizzo laced a two-run double as part of a four-run sixth and later launched a two-run home run the next inning to extend the lead to 7-0. The long ball was a welcome sight as it was only the veteran first baseman's sixth all season and his first since May 2. While Rizzo's on base and average are near his career rates, a .445 slugging is well below a career .483.