Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Looks locked this spring
Rizzo is batting .333/.375/.593 through 27 Cactus League at-bats with two home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored.
Coming off of his second straight 32-home-run, 109-RBI season, Rizzo should again be one of the elite players in fantasy baseball this year. The 28-year-old has also been fairly durable, as he's played 155 or more games four times over the last five seasons. Rizzo should be an early-round pick who posts very strong returns in 2018.
