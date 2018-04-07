Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: May remain out Sunday
Rizzo could remain out Sunday against the Brewers, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Rizzo's back tightness doesn't appear to be a major issue, but the Cubs see no reason to rush one of their star players. He's missed games Friday and Saturday and may miss Sunday as well, though there haven't been any reports suggesting that a trip to the disabled list will be necessary.
