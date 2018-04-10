Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: MRI comes back clean
Rizzo (back) had an MRI which came out clean Tuesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Rizzo's back tightness wasn't expected to be a major issue, and the MRI confirms that's the case. He'll be eligible to return Monday and expects to do just that, saying he feels much better already. Assuming no setbacks, the extra bit of rest could help keep Rizzo fresh down the stretch. Efren Navarro was called up to replace him on the Cubs' active roster.
