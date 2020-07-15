Rizzo's MRI revealed rib head inflammation on his left side as the source of his back spasms, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The issue is one Rizzo has dealt with before. He's being considered day-to-day and will continue to receive treatment, though with Opening Day just over a week away, a trip to the injured list hasn't been ruled out. If he's forced to miss time, the Cubs could use backup catcher Victor Caratini at first base or slide Kris Bryant over from third to first, opening up the hot corner for David Bote.