Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Needs more time for treatment

Rizzo (back) still needs "a couple days" before returning to the lineup, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Rizzo sat Sunday and will do the same Tuesday as he continues to get treatment for his back. It doesn't appear likely that he'll return for Wednesday's game, but a trip to the injured list also seems unlikely at this point.

