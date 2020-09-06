site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rizzo is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
Rizzo went 0-for-4 in Saturday's first game, so manager David Ross decided to hold him out of the lineup for the nightcap. David Bote will start at first base in Rizzo's place.
