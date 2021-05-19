site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Rizzo (back) isn't starting Wednesday's game agains the Nationals.
Rizzo was removed from Tuesday's win over Washington as a precautionary measure due to tightness in his lower back. Kris Bryant will take over at first base while David Bote starts at the hot corner.
