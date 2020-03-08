Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Off to slow spring start

Rizzo is batting just .176 with no home runs through his first 17 Cactus League at-bats.

Rizzo is no stranger to slow starts, as the career .273 hitter has just a .241 mark in March and April. Fantasy owners will need to be patient with the slugger, but when everything is said and done, he will likely post a strong average and approach 30 home runs and 100 RBI once again assuming he stays healthy.