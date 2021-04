Rizzo went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers and is slashing just .105/.250/.158 through six games.

Rizzo delivered an RBI double on Opening Day and had another hit in the Cubs' second game, but he's gone hitless since then. The Chicago lineup is struggling across the board, which was a trend during the 2020 season as well. Rizzo is clearly talented enough to get hot in a hurry, but so far he hasn't provided much to fantasy managers.