Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: On base four times Saturday

Rizzo went 3-for-6 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's 7-1 extra-innings win over the Mets.

The first baseman has now reached base safely in 15 straight games, posting a scorching .344/.446/.525 slash line over that stretch with two homers, one steal, seven runs and 15 RBI. Rizzo has endured a rough start to 2018, but he's locked in right now and rewarding fantasy GMs who were patient with the 28-year-old.