Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Out again Sunday
Rizzo (back) is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Reds.
The slugger will miss his fifth straight game, with Kris Bryant sliding over to first base once again. It's unknown whether Rizzo will be a pinch-hitting option during the series finale.
