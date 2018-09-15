Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Out of Saturday's lineup
Rizzo is not in the lineup against the Reds on Saturday.
Rizzo will receive a rare day off after starting the past 36 games, during which he's hit .308/.401/.523 with seven home runs and 18 RBI. In his place, Victor Caratini will man first base. Expect to see Rizzo back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
