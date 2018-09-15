Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Out of Saturday's lineup

Rizzo is not in the lineup against the Reds on Saturday.

Rizzo will receive a rare day off after starting the past 36 games, during which he's hit .308/.401/.523 with seven home runs and 18 RBI. In his place, Victor Caratini will man first base. Expect to see Rizzo back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories