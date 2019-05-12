Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Out with back tightness

Rizzo is out of the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Brewers due to back tightness, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The cold weather combined with Saturday's 15-inning game seems to have caused Rizzo's back to tighten up, so he'll take a seat for the series finale. It makes sense for the Cubs to remain cautious with their star first baseman and take advantage of Monday's scheduled off day to give him two full days off his feet. Kris Bryant will move over to first base Sunday as Rizzo steps out of the lineup for the first time this season.