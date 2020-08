Rizzo went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk during Friday's 6-3 win over the Pirates.

Rizzo smacked a two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ. The slugging first baseman has hit safely in five of Chicago's first seven games and, even though he is still searching for his first multi-hit game of the season, he has already racked up three homers and five RBI in only 20 at-bats.