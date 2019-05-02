Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Pops home run in big win

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Mariners.

Rizzo now has seven home runs and 20 RBI this season, putting him on pace for another 30 home run, 100 RBI campaign. However, the slugger's .231 batting average is still fairly low for his standards, though there's plenty of time for that number to rise.