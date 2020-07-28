Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Monday's 8-7 win over the Reds.

The veteran slugger has kicked 2020 off with a bang, going yard in three of the first four games. It's slightly disappointing that all three homers have come with the bases empty, but Rizzo made up for that Monday by coming around to score two additional times. As long as his back holds up, he should be able to continue staking an early claim to the NL home run crown during the shortened season.