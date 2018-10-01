Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Reaches base five times

Rizzo went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Rizzo reached base in all of his plate appearances Sunday, highlighted by his 28th and 29th doubles of the season. His lone RBI gave him exactly 100 for the season, marking the fourth straight campaign he's reached that plateau. On the other hand, Rizzo struggled to hit for power by his lofty standards, failing to record at least a .500 slugging percentage for the first time since 2014.