Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Reaches base four times Monday

Rizzo went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI in Monday's 5-1 win over the Mariners. He was also hit by a pitch twice.

After getting plunked twice Monday, Rizzo has now been hit by a pitch 139 times in his Cubs career, which is a new franchise record. The 30-year-old has been beaned 25 times this season alone, which has likely given him a few bruises but also helped him compile a strong .408 on-base percentage.