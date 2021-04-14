Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

While Rizzo didn't score a run or drive anyone in, it was still a productive day for the first baseman. Perhaps this will help him get going, as he's still batting just .162 even after the two-hit performance. Before Tuesday, Rizzo had gone 0-for-11 across his last three games. He's too talented to stay down for much longer, so fantasy managers may want to see if they can buy low before a full-blown hot streak.