Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Reaches base three times

Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks and an RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rizzo's first triple of the season brought home the Cubs' third run of the game in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old slugger is struggling to begin the year with a .169 batting average, but perhaps reaching base three times will help him get on a hot streak.