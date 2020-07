Rizzo (back) will bat second and play first base in Wednesday's final exhibition game against the Twins, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Rizzo has been dealing with back problems for most of summer camp, an issue that isn't new for him. He took live batting practice Tuesday and will get some game action in Wednesday. If he gets through the exhibition contest without issues, expect him to be on the field for Friday's Opening Day game against the Brewers.