Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Receives breather Sunday
Rizzo is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Padres, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Rizzo is 6-for-12 with two home runs against the Padres this series and has a .377/.467/.675 slash line over his last 20 games, but will head to the bench for the first time since July 10. Victor Caratini will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday for the Cubs.
