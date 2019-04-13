Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Records 10th RBI
Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 5-1 victory against the Angels on Friday.
That bomb gives Rizzo 10 RBI and 10 runs this season, but he's off to a slow start in just about every other category. He's only 10-for-49 (.204) with three homers and .408 slugging percentage this season. But Rizzo hit .149 in the first month last season and ended the year with a .283 average and 25 homers. With this in mind, it's far too early to panic about the Cubs first baseman.
