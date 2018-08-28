Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Records three more hits, home run

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Rizzo was named NL Player of the Week on Monday, and the 29-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. Over his last seven games, Rizzo is 12-for-26 with four home runs and eight RBI, an he's now up to 22 home runs and 86 RBI for the season.