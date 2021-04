Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a home run, one double, two RBI and two runs in Friday's win over the Brewers.

Rizzo put the Cubs on the board with an RBI double in the first inning before he hit a solo blast with one out in the second. The 31-year-old is now slashing .246/.359/.508 with four home runs, 12 runs and seven RBI to begin the season.