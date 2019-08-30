Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Remains out Friday
Rizzo (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
Manager Joe Maddon indicated Rizzo was unlikely to be in the lineup for Friday's series opener, so his absence was to be expected. It's the fifth straight game on the bench for the veteran first baseman, who continues to nurse a tight back. Victor Caratini receives another start at first base in his place.
