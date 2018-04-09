Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Remains out Monday

Rizzo (back) is again not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates.

Rizzo has been out of the lineup since Friday while dealing with back tightness. The issue isn't thought to be a major one, but he'll now have missed four games. The Cubs have an off day Tuesday and it sounds as though Rizzo may be back in the lineup Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Ben Zobrist starts at first base in his place Monday.

