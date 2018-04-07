Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Remains out Saturday

Rizzo (back) is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Rizzo will be held out for a second straight game due to back tightness. Manager Joe Maddon acknowledged that the first baseman might need at least two days off when describing Rizzo's injury prior to Friday's affair, so this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Victor Caratini will draw another start at first in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories