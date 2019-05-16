Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Remains out Thursday

Rizzo (back) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Rizzo will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to deal with a tight back. According to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, the first baseman was taking swings off a tee before Thursday's game, and he could be cleared to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Nationals if he checks out OK. Victor Caratini is starting at first base in this one.