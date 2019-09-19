Play

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Returning Thursday night

Rizzo (ankle) was added to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

It was thought that Rizzo was still a few days away from being ready to play, but he worked out prior to Thursday's game without issue, so the Cubs felt comfortable getting him back in the lineup right away. Rizzo will lead off and play first base in his return.

