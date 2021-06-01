site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Returns to lineup
RotoWire Staff
Rizzo (back) is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Padres after missing the previous six games.
Rizzo said earlier Tuesday that he expected to be back in the lineup and now he's officially slated to bat third and play first base against the Friars.
