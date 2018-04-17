Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Rizzo (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Rizzo will return to the lineup Tuesday, taking his normal spot at first base and in the three-hole of the batting order. To make room for him on the active roster, Efren Navarro was sent to Triple-A.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories