Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores, drives in run in win

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Rizzo filled the stat sheet in this one, and he's now up to 69 runs scored and 96 RBI this year. If he can collect four RBI in the final week of the season, it'll give the slugger 100 for the fourth straight year.