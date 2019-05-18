Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores in return to lineup

Rizzo (back) went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 14-6 win over the Nationals.

Rizzo had missed the previous four games with a tight back, so it was nice to see him get back into action. He occupied the No. 3 spot in the lineup Friday night and should remain a key cog in the Cubs' attack moving forward.

