Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores three times in win
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs Wednesday in the Cubs' 12-11 win over the Giants.
Rizzo notched an extra-base hit for the third game in a row and benefited from being in the heart of the order on a night in which the Cubs exploded for their most runs of the second half. While baseball's power-happy environment in 2019 hasn't dramatically elevated Rizzo's production, his .290 average and 25 home runs, 80 RBI and 80 runs just over three quarters through the season is roughly on par with what his fantasy managers probably expected on draft day.
