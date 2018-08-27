Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores three times Sunday

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Reds.

Rizzo wrapped up a four-game series against Cincinnati with his third multi-hit effort. Over the four games, the 29-year-old went 6-for-13 with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored. Rizzo should continue to post strong counting stats the rest of the season locked into the middle of a strong Chicago lineup.