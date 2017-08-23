Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores three times Tuesday

Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

After picking up National League Player of the Week honors on Monday, Rizzo showed no signs of slowing down Tuesday. He's slashing a ridiculous .423/.531/.692 over his last seven games with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI. Fantasy owners should sit back and enjoy the ride.